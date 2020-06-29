Maple Holistics

100% Pure Tea Tree Oil Natural Essential Oil

$9.95

Therapeutic Tea Tree Oil high potency essential oil is a gentle purified detoxifying healing solution for a variety of hair skin and nail conditions Healing Essential Oil relieve hair loss sore muscles nail fungus heals cuts scrapes bruises piercings as it promotes wellness Perfect For DIY undiluted tea tree oil to make your own shampoo conditioner body wash deodorant moisturizer soap aromatherapy massage oil and even an all-purpose cleaner for home Australian Melaleuca Alternifolia freshly steam distilled from leaves for pure plant therapy The terpine-4 compound makes it great for skin care hair care and nail care for men and women PACKAGING MAY VARY its important to dilute tea tree oil extract with a carrier oil our therapeutic formula contains no additives or preservatives natural oil makes a great gift for Mom and Grandma