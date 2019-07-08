Watts

100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid

Watts Beauty Hyaluronic acid is made with Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic acid, which means it penetrates deeper and faster than other products on the market. Hyaluronic acid is naturally found in the extracellular matrix of human tissue. Topically applied hyaluronic acid forms an air permeable layer and penetrates into the dermis, thus boosting the elasticity and hydration of the skin. The protective breathable barrier on the skin locks in moisture which gives the skin a youthful appearance. The cuticular layer of the skin normally contains 10-20% water, however as we age it can drop to below 10%. Hyaluronic acid comes to the rescue with its unique ability to hold more than 1000 ml of water per gram of hyaluronic acid, which is a key factor in allowing the skin to retain more water. Amazingly, hyaluronic acid adjusts its moisture absorption based on the relative humidity in the air. It is the ideal ingredient in skin care products as it adjusts to the skin's need for a moisturizing effect depending on the relative humidity of seasons and climate of an area. Hyaluronic acid also protects the epidermis by scavenging reactive oxygen species generated by ultra violet light which would normally cause sunspots. Currently there are three forms of hyaluronic acid on the market- one derived from a rooster comb, botanical and the other derived by the fermentation of yeast. Watts Beauty chooses the natural source over the cruel rooster comb source.