SheaMoisture

100% Pure Essential Oil Peppermint

$8.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Description & Usage: This vibrant, minty essential oil will help refresh your senses. Stimulating and soothing, the lively scent of Peppermint Essential Oil helps invigorate the mind. Use in a room diffuser to create an aromatic atmosphere. Blend into body lotion or carrier oil to customize. Dilute a few drops in carrier oil and add to running water for a fragrant bath. Make a natural room spray by mixing a few drops with water.Our Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Ethically Traded Ingredients Sustainably Produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals.