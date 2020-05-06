State Cashmere

***Please note that Sweaters and Joggers are Sold Separately for your mix and match color and size choice. Please Add BOTH to cart to see the total price if buying as a set.*** Long-Sleeved• Comfortable Easy Cut Crewneck• Delicate Ribbing• True to Size• Pull-On closure Heavenly Soft and Warm, Lightweight and Breathable High-Quality Hypoallergenic Cashmere Please note that Sweaters and Joggers are Priced Separately for your mix and match color and size choice Please Add BOTH to cart to see the total price if buying as a set. Perfectly Paired or Mixed-and-Matched with our coordinated Knitted Joggers for the Ultimate Coziness and unwinding in STYLE Our most-loved out of all Cashmere Sweaters, Everyday Essential Crew relaxed pullover in versatile black is something out of the ordinary. Comfort fit, circular knit in pure cashmere and ridiculous softness will surely keep you toasty warm and heavenly cozy in your down time. To make it top-notch comfortable, we have designed our longsleeve knitted crew with delicate ribbing details, high round neck and dropped shoulders. Model Measurements: Height 5'11" Bust 32" Waist 23". Model is wearing size: Small