The Hotel Style 2-Piece Air Rich Bath Towel Set is crafted from 100% Pima Cotton. An ultra-soft design pairs an extra-absorbent, durable weave with finished edges for premium comfort, luxury, and function that lasts. The air rich technology is created by mixing PVA fibers with cotton fibers and then spinning the yarn. The fibers are held together by a regular tight twist. After weaving, the PVA fibers are washed out of the towel leaving small air pockets between the cotton fibers and making these towels lofty, highly absorbent, and low linting. The Hotel Style 2-Piece Air Rich Bath Towel Set is the perfect luxury hotel and spa towel set that you can use everyday. Each set includes two bath towels that can be mixed and matched with Hotel Style hand towels and washcloths. With finished edges and a beautifully designed stripe accent, this towel set will add a touch of style and function to your bathroom. The Hotel Style 2-Piece Air Rich Bath Towel Set comes in an array of soothing colors including Arctic White, Greystone, Manatee Grey, Blue Chalk, Pearl Blush, and Grey Pumice.