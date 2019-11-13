Darice

100-piece Tissue Gift Wrap

$14.99 $10.15

Always have gift tissue paper on hand for your gift wrapping and crafting needs thanks to this 100-piece tissue paper value pack. It includes one hundred 20” x 26” sheets of assorted colors of high-quality wrapping tissue paper. Tissue paper can be used for gift wrapping, paper and crafts projects and much more – it’s a must-have for any home! And with this value pack of 100 sheets in a variety of colors, you’ll always have the right color for any occasion or project.