Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Susty Party

100-percent Recycled Paper Cocktail Napkin (200-pack)

$5.99
At Amazon
This recycled paper napkin is made in the USA from 100% recycled paper including at least 20% post consumer waste. It comes in a pack of 200.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Party-Supply Sites To Shop This Summer
by Elizabeth Buxton