100% Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket, 4 Layers

4 Layers Soft 100% Pre-washed Plant Dyed Organics Cotton, Okeo-tex Type 2 Certified A "MUST-HAVE" item in your Holiday Shopping Book. 4 layers Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket with Fringe for Adults，Sofa and Couch, 100% Cotton, Pre-Washed Plant Dyed Cotton, No Fading. Perfect Decorative Throw Blanket this fall and summer. LIGHTWEIGHT Throw for Couch: Such a wonderful enjoyment when you reading a book, watching TV, playing games or picnics with our muslin throw. It is an excellent gift for family and friends.. BREATHABLE & MOISTURE ABSORPTION: Made up of 100% Organic Muslin Cotton to ensure they are Soft and Breathable. This ensures that you get the desired warmth without adding too much of weight and suffocation. PERFECT SIZE: The 4 Layers Throw is about 55x60 inches, It is lightweight but comfortable and warm for all season, our blanket as a travel blanket, wrap, shawl, bath towel, couch summer blankets, stroller cover, or crib blanket. EASY to CARE - Washes up nicely and comes out even softer each time. MACHINE WASHABLE, use non-chlorine bleach if needed, and Tumble Dry Low. Our Muslin Throws are made with OEKO-TEX 100 Standards. It ensures that our products are environmental and not harmful to your skin.