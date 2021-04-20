Quince

100% Organic Linen Pants

$39.90

Description Relaxed and lightweight, these linen pants are equally perfect for lounging around or stepping out to see friends. Made from soft, 100% organic linen, they’ll soon be part of your weekly rotation. And, they go perfectly with either the linen short-sleeve shirt or linen tank top for a lightweight, breathable (and affordable) set. Details Material: 100% Organic Linen, an eco-friendly fiber made from 100% European flax requiring less water, fertilizers and irrigation. This material is certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 which ensures that no hazardous substances are present. Elastic waistband for an easier and better fit Two front pockets and one back pocket Breathable, durable, hypoallergenic, lightweight Produced in BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certified factories which aims to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain Origin: Bac Giang City, Vietnam Model is 5'9" and wearing our linen pants in a size Small Care / Maintenance Machine wash cold with like colors. Gentle cycle. Tumble dry low and remove promptly. Warm iron if needed. Do not bleach.