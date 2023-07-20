Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Quince
Need a few alternatives?
Zara x Barbie
Strapless Midi Dress
BUY
£59.99
Zara
Banana Republic
Lisa Linen Midi Dress
BUY
$190.00
Banana Republic
Tuckernuck
Chartreuse And Sky Ombre Kaia Dress
BUY
$328.00
Tuckernuck
Reformation
Aribella Silk Dress
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
More from Quince
Quince
Premium Down Alternative Pillow
BUY
$39.90
$99.00
Quince
Quince
100% European Linen High Waisted Short
BUY
$29.90
$68.00
Quince
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Crew
BUY
$34.90
Quince
Quince
Classic Organic Percale Duvet Cover Set
BUY
$99.90
Quince
More from Dresses
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
BUY
$139.00
Skims
Vince
V-neck Side Tie Satin Plissé Dress
BUY
$269.99
$425.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Smocked Bodice Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$165.99
$249.00
Nordstrom
For Love And Lemons
Mirabel Mini Dress
BUY
$79.99
$158.00
For Love And Lemons
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted