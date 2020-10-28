Mellanni

100% Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set – Heavyweight

100% Gots Certified Organic Cotton Flannel Imported 100% Organic Cotton Premium Quality Heavyweight Flannel Sheets for the pleasure that Lasts! The double-brushed finish on both sides gives an ultra velvety feel that lulls you to sleep in comfort Soft and Remarkably Cozy - both warm and breathable to maximize your comfort while sleeping. Perfect for any room in your house - bedroom, guest room, kids room, dorm, camping. Great gift idea for a man, woman, mom and dad, family holidays or any other occasion 180GSM Flannel Sheet Set includes: 1 Queen Size Fitted Sheet with deep pocket that fit up to 16" mattresses and elastic all around 60" x 80", 1 Flat sheet 90" x 102"; 2 pillow cases 20" x 30" Easy Care - Fade, Stain, Shed and Wrinkle resistant. Will not shrink! They are long lasting and get softer with every wash. Just machine wash cold, tumble dry low Mellanni Lifetime Promise - Mellanni is a different kind of company that prides itself on providing the absolute best customer service in the industry. If you are not satisfied with your purchase at any point and for any reason, you can return it with no questions asked. That's the Mellanni Promise (in fact, you don't even have to send back the product)