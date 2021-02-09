Ceae

100% Organic Cotton 3 Layer Face Mask

$9.82 $8.41

Buy Now Review It

At Ceae

CEAE high Quality Face Masks are made from 2 layers of compact 100% Organic, Eco-friendly cotton fabric. The 3rd or the middle layer is made of a high-quality, Melt blown filter. Both the side seams are secured using fine knitted 100% organic cotton rib fabric and are attached to OEKO tex certified super premium Elastic ear loops. Our masks come with a full length concealed nose bridge to achieve a very secure fit over your nose and face & minimising eye wear fogging Low heat build up & High breathability index for extended hours of usage. Our Masks are machine washable- 30 machine wash cycles at 30 degrees Our masks are super affordable, washable & reusable, and we have tested them for all the below parameters, from TUV labs, Germany. Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE): 96%, EN 14683 Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE): 98%, ASTM F2100-19/F2299 Breathability/Different Pressure: 3.14 mm H20/cm2, EN 14683 Flammability: 16 CFR 1610, Class 1 Splash Resistance: 80mmHg, ISO 22609-2004, Appearance after wash: 30 machine wash cycles at 30 degrees, AATC 150:2003 Certifications: 100% organic cotton layers certified by GOTS( Global Organic Textile Standard) Recycled & OEKO Tex certified, soft elastic ear loops Printed using OEKO Tex certified Inks. The whole product is OEKO Tex certified, i.e free from Toxic metal, PH and Formaldehyde content Medical grade certified Melt-blown filter Treated with UV Protection, approved by GOTS. Individually packed in our home compostable polybags Packaged using our award winning boxes, made for 100% recycled cotton fabric waste Patented design & innovation, Patent pending: GB2007366.4 *Not to be used as medical Personal Protective Equipment(PPE)