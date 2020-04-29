The Ordinary

100% Organic Cold-pressed Argan Oil

$7.10

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Deeply nourish your skin and hair with The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Argan Oil. Packed with vitamins and fatty acids, the oil works to provide essential moisture to your skin, hair and nails. Infused with oil from the pure Moroccan argan seed, the formulation improves the appearance of dry hair and adds shine. As well as being an effective moisturizer, the oil can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and give skin a youthful glow. With a dose of vitamin E, the oil helps to support healthy skin and scalps. The natural antioxidants may help with maintaining the growth of healthy hair. It also helps to reduce the damage from oxidizing agents that can lead to premature aging of the skin. The ingredients in the oil are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. The argan oil is cold-pressed, preserving its integrity. It is silicone, gluten, alcohol and water-free. For best results on the hair, apply a small amount to the palms of your hands and work through damp hair ensuring it is evenly distributed. For skin, apply a few drops to the hands or face and massage in as needed.