Pure Bamboo

100% Organic Bamboo Bed Sheets 4pc Set – Queen

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

✔ 100% Bamboo Viscose ✔ CRAFTED FROM 100% ORGANIC PURE BAMBOO – Pure Bamboo luxury bed sheets are made from the highest quality 100% bamboo viscose and are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, while offering a sensuously silky feel that grows softer with every wash. ✔ COMPLETE 4pc BED SHEET SET includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 2 envelope style pillowcases with overlapping closure. The pillowcases and flat sheet feature quality double-stitched seams to ensure long-lasting durability and easy care. ✔ DEEP FITTED POCKETS and a fully elasticized border ensures a snug and reliable fit over mattresses up to 16” thick. Made from 300 Thread Count Sateen Weave fabric, Pure Bamboo bed sheets are antimicrobial while resisting fading, pilling and snagging. ✔ BREATHABLE, ALL-SEASON bamboo viscose fiber fabric is thermo-regulating for comfort in spring, summer, winter and fall. The moisture-wicking properties of this rayon resort-grade bedding keep you comfortable year-round and is perfect for those of you with sensitive skin. ✔ HIGHLY SUSTAINABLE and ECO-FRIENDLY bamboo replenishes itself in as little as 3 years with minimal water and no chemical treatment. Sleep soundly on these soft as silk sheets, knowing that they are made from eco-friendly and responsibly sourced materials. Slip into Luxurious Comfort with Organic Bamboo Bed Sheets Pure Bamboo Bed Sheets Set envelopes you in elegance and comfort so you can drift off to sleep with ease. Featuring 100% pure bamboo viscose in a sateen weave, they boast a silky-softness reminiscent of a 5-star resort. OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified 100% Organic Pure Bamboo Pure Bamboo bed sheets are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified and non-toxic so they are safe for even the most sensitive skin. The fitted sheet is crafted with deep pockets that stretch snugly over even 16" pillowtop mattresses. Pure Bamboo Bed Sheets are available in an array of colors and sizes to accommodate your entire family with King, Split King, California King, Queen, Short Queen, Full and Twin. Where Dura