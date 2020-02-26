Little Hippo

100% Natural Cotton-rope Basket, Set Of 2

TWO BASKETS FOR DOUBLE THE DECLUTTERING POWER – Channel your inner superhero and organize like a pro with classy decorative baskets that combine the perfect blend of functionality and style. Use the 15"x16" tall laundry basket to straighten up your teen’s overflowing clothes piles, revamp your bathroom decor with the smaller 7"x10" basket that’s just right for towel storage, or mix-and-match in any room for powerful, multi-purpose organizing! ✅NO-STRESS STORAGE FOR EVERY ROOM IN THE HOUSE – Got a handful of rugrats running around, tired of pet toys littered all over the floor or need a quick, convenient way to hide the mess when surprise house guests come knocking? You’ll love how much stuff you can fit inside our stunning woven storage baskets! This two-piece set includes one 16 inch and one 10 inch woven basket – great as a small or large plant holder, for kids’ toys, dirty laundry, towels, pillows, stuffed animal storage and more! ✅MODERN, TWO-TONE DESIGN MATCHES ANY DECOR – Who says you have to settle for loudly colored toy baskets that don’t match a single piece of furniture in the house? Our chic white and gold storage bins seamlessly blend into any laundry room, decorate any bedroom, bathroom or living room space, and can double as a cute pot cover for your plants. With major minimalist vibes, they’re the perfect compliment to modern, rustic, bohemian, farmhouse, hippie, vintage or marine room decor! ✅DOUBLE-REINFORCED & MADE FROM NATURAL COTTON – Inferior laundry baskets are made with thin, weak stitching and fall apart over time – but not ours! Each super-durable clothes hamper features thick, double stitching around the handles to prevent ripping and keep its shape (say goodbye to sad, deflated rope baskets). Even better? Our beautiful baby basket set is made from 100% natural cotton, so you’ll never have to worry about your family’s safety or unpleasant chemical smells! ✅SCRATCH-FREE DESIGN PROTECTS WALLS & FLOORS – You’ll absolutely adore the soft, yet firm rope design of these stylish blanket s