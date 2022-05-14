Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
ECOVENIK
100% Natural Birch Branches
$23.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
50 psc. Birch Twigs – 100% Natural Decorative Birch Branches for Vases, Centerpieces & DIY Crafts – Birch Sticks for Decorating (16-18 Inch)
Need a few alternatives?
Heart & Hand
Dried Pussy Willow Twigs Plant Bundle
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
NOLAST
Faux Jasmine Branches
BUY
$18.93
Amazon
ECOVENIK
100% Natural Birch Branches
BUY
$23.95
Amazon
PEPPERLONELY
Pearlized Mule Ear Abalone Seashells, Set Of 12
BUY
$18.97
Amazon
More from Décor
Heart & Hand
Dried Pussy Willow Twigs Plant Bundle
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
NOLAST
Faux Jasmine Branches
BUY
$18.93
Amazon
ECOVENIK
100% Natural Birch Branches
BUY
$23.95
Amazon
PEPPERLONELY
Pearlized Mule Ear Abalone Seashells, Set Of 12
BUY
$18.97
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted