100% Natural Bamboo Toothbrush Soft

✅ BPA FREE & ECO-FRIENDLY: These specially designed biodegradable toothbrushes are designed to give you a natural way to keep your teeth bright and white. GoWoo bamboo toothbrushes are 100% BPA Free, Phthalate Free, PVC Free as well as being Biodegradable & Compostable and perform better than traditional toothbrushes! ✅ SUPER SOFT NYLON BRISTLES: Our Natural Bamboo Toothbrushes use BPA Free Super Soft Nylon Bristles that provide just the right care to keep your gums healthy and teeth white. Extra soft bristles protect your gums from bleeding or scratching so you can brush easily and safely - Perfect For Sensitive Gums. ✅ SMOOTH & NATURAL BAMBOO HANDLE: Premium quality and sustainable Bamboo Wood is used to make our bamboo toothbrush which is way stronger than normal wood, plus it does not blister or start chipping. ✅ MULTI- COLOR: This set of 4 Eco Friendly Toothbrushes is a perfect choice for any family that wants to live the green life. Each toothbrush’s bottom is painted to keep the end from rotting, and also we offer different color combinations. ✅ 100% RECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Not only our bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable, but also our packaging is totally recyclable. We are doing the best to protect our environment.