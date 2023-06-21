naked Sundays

100% Mineral Collagen Glow Perfecting Priming Lotion Spf50+

$34.00

At Revolve

This is a mineral SPF unlike you've ever tried before. Looks tinted but spreads on easily, this SPF50+ mineral sunscreen is infused with the brands exclusive Vegan Collagen that can help smooth the look of fine lines and boost moisture. The Details Reef Safe Oxybenzone free, Fragrance Free, Mineral Oil Free, and only Non nano Zinc Oxide filters. Vegan & cruelty-free 50mL / 1.7fl oz This item is not available to ship to Australia, United Kingdom Revolve Style No. NAKR-WU1 Manufacturer Style No. NSMINERALUS-REV Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating.