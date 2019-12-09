MEOWFIA

100% Merino Wool Cat Cave

Each cat bed cave is carefully handcrafted from 100% all-natural wool by artisans in Nepal. Using an ancient fabrication technique called felting, every cat bed is individually molded using only soap, water, and pressure. BENEFITS: - Provides warmth, comfort and privacy - Perfect for cats to play, nap, rest, relax and sleep inside or on top - Hand Made with care and designed to make your cat feel at home - Keeps your cat warm in the winter and cool in the summer - Suitable for cats and dogs from 20 lbs to small kitten - Can be used as a padded mat - Perfectly fits any room in your house - Satisfaction Guaranteed DIMENSIONS: It's a Handmade product and dimensions slightly vary: ~19 inches (48 cm) diameter ~12 inches (30 cm) height ~ 8 inches (20 cm) entrance Buy NOW and enjoy Meowfia Cat Cave, Im