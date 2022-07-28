Mango

100% Linen Shirty Dress

$119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. 100% Linen. Long design. Evasé design. Shirt-style collar. Short sleeve. Removable belt. Buckle. Button fastening on the front section. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% linen. Lining: 85% polyester,15% cotton