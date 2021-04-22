Linoto

100% Linen Sheet Sets

$269.00

Sourced from some of the finest mills in Italy and Belgium. American made bedding handcrafted in Westchester County, New York. Smooth, sturdy, artisanal quality linen sheets made without compromise. We are passionate makers with a skilled and dedicated staff which is the heart and soul behind our beautiful artisanal products. Enjoy restful sleep on natural linen bedding. Pre-washed and ready to enjoy. We use Ecos non-toxic, non-petroleum based biodegradable laundry soap. 30-day money back guarantee on all standard orders. Free ground shipping on orders over $100 shipped within the contiguous United States. Each linen sheet set contains: 1 linen flat sheet, 1 linen fitted sheet with elastic hem on all sides for superior fit, or 2 flat sheets (European style), 2 pillow cases or 2 pillow shams with 2" wide picture frame border (fits a rectangular pillow). Please note: split king sheet set (also called dual king sheet set) contain 2 twinXL fitted sheets and 1 king flat sheet. Easy Care: Linoto linen is relaxed, pre-washed, and easy to care for. No ironing and no dry cleaning is necessary; wash colors in cold water and white and neutral colors in warm water. We recommend tumble drying linen on the lowest heat setting and removing the sheets from the dryer when they are still slightly humid and allowing the last bit of moisture evaporate naturally. You'll be surprised how quickly linen sheets dry and how little care is required. Why Linoto? Linoto offers the widest range of sizes and colors of luxury bedding from real linen available anywhere online. We offer the following sizes: queen, king, full, double, Cal-king, split-king, twin, twin extra-long, European queen, European king, Olympic queen, split Cal-king, split-queen and even 2 extra-large flat sheets. Many customers who want linen use twin and twin extra long for adjustable beds. We've found that educated linen enthusiasts often want more substantial, sturdy linen rather than light handkerchief weights because those don't hold up to modern laundering routines. Before starting Linoto in 2007, founder Jason Evege was working on Seventh avenue in New York's garment center for some of the best designers in the fashion business. When you purchase from Linoto you are getting a high end product designed by a highly skilled and knowledgeable designer and textile expert. We are specialists in the field of linen sheets. We are not just selling stuff, we are artisans.