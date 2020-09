Simple & Opulence

100% Linen Sheet Set

$114.00

Buy Now Review It

3 Pieces Sheet Set — Including 1 Flat Sheet 1 Fitted Sheet and 1 Pillowcase, Mattress Cover is Deep Pocket design, the depth of the fitted sheet is about 14 inch. The elastic is all around the fitted sheet. ◆TIPS—The matched style duvet cover set/fitted sheet/pillowcases are available, you can find their image options at the bottom of the description, they are perfect match!