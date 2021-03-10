Noble Mount

100% Linen Pajama Set

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

linen Imported Fabric: Pure 100% Linen (No synthetics added) Pre-washed Lightweight fabric perfect for summer. Do not worry about Shrinkage. This is pre-shrunk. Shirt Styling: Notch Collar with chest pocket, Long Sleeve with Cuffs and Self fabric piping. Pants with elastic waistband and drawstring, two side seam pockets Easy Wash & Care: Can be machine washed on cold cycle and tumble dry on low heat. However, we suggest handwashing for the first few times and line drying. All Linen fabrics will crease and crinkle naturally. That is the look and the property of linen. Some people iron before wearing for a crisp look. Nothing spells summer like our 100% Linen Pajama Set. No matter the heat, you can seek comfort and softness in this linen pajama set. The material is lightweight and smooth. Our pajamas are made from 100% pure linen imported from Belgium (where the world's finest linen fiber is grown). Linen is 100% natural fiber without any synthetics. The natural crease that linen provides is a look in summer that spells comfort. Linen is naturally absorbent and the fabric moves with you and doesn't stick to the skin. Once you feel how cozy it is, this pajama will be the only thing you'll need for summer. Take it on your next tropical vacation or lounge in the luxury of linen every day. Here's why you will absolutely love our Noble Mount 100% Linen Womens Pajama Set - Pure 100% linen unadulterated Pre-washed so don't worry about shrinkage Shirt styling with notch collar and chest pocket Long, cuffed sleeves Self color piping along button placket and cuffs Pants with elastic waistband and drawstring Two side pockets Classic all season colors. Just try it and we know you will love it.