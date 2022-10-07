Quince

100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket

$199.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Made from 100% top-grain sheep leather Lining: 100% poly satin fabric (fully lined) Biker-style jacket with two-way YKK zipper front closure and zippered sleeve gussets Zip pockets at the hip and chest The leather used for this jacket is 100% biodegradable and tanned in a LWG (Leather Working Group) certified tannery; a non-profit aimed to promote sustainable business practices through low energy & water usage, waste management, and the elimination of restricted substances Produced in BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certified factories, which aim to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain Origin: Gurugram, India Model is 6'2" and wearing a size medium