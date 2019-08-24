PERFECT LIGHT BLOCKOUT&BREATHABLE: The "nose wing” design of the sleep mask can effectively block lights coming from the nose area so you can get sound sleep or relax your eyes whenever or wherever.
ULTRA SOFT&COMFORTABLE: The surface material is made of 95% in organic cotton and 5% spandex, made of pure cotton padding inside. This new type of sleep mask offers you a soft and fresh touch on eyes with the natural material, which can release your facial stress and help you get into sleep rapidly.
FULLY ADJUSTABLE: This sleep mask can be adjusted in length to perfectly fit the various heads without tangling your hair or feeling tight. It is a perfect gift for adults as well as children.