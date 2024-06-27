Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Quince
100% European Linen Short Sleeve Shirt
$34.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Quince
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Tessa Button Down
BUY
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah
AYR
The Deep End Shirt
BUY
$135.00
AYR
Old Navy
Oversized Button-down Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$36.99
Old Navy
Gap
Organic Cotton Perfect Shirt
BUY
$29.00
$49.95
Gap
More from Quince
Quince
Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody
BUY
$74.90
$99.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Studs
BUY
$149.90
$199.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Natural Diamond Bezel Studs
BUY
$249.90
$349.90
Quince
Quince
Second Skin Crossover Bralette (2-pack)
BUY
$29.90
Quince
More from Tops
Lisa Says Gah
Tessa Button Down
BUY
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah
Rhode
Dalton Chore Jacket
BUY
$395.00
Rhode
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Shirt
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
AYR
The Deep End Shirt
BUY
$135.00
AYR
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted