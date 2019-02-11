How satisfying would it be to complete 100 drawings? With 100 Days of Drawing, author Jennifer Orkin Lewis (@augustwren) sets you up for success. A practitioner of daily drawing for four years straight, Lewis divides this sketchbook into 25 of her favorite subjects and techniques. Doodle faces on objects, patterns on tea cups, animals in outfits, people in fanciful headdresses and much more- each new theme is fun and rewarding, regardless of your skill level. Lewis also nudges you past the blank page by providing creative prompts and interesting backgrounds to draw on and shows you how to experiment with markers, gel pens, and colored pencils. Your own interpretation of her prompts will make your sketchbook completely unique. -Just like her first book, Draw Every Day, Draw Every Way, this sketchbook has a removable jacket and an exposed binding that lies perfectly flat.