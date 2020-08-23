Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Refinery29
100% Cotton Textured Throw Pillows
$35.15
$27.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
100% Cotton Textured Throw Pillows
Need a few alternatives?
Le Labo
Santal 26 Set Of 3 Concrete Votives
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Aelfie
Blue Checkmate Shag Rug
$145.00
from
Aelfie
BUY
Jonathan Adler
Edie Collection Area Rug
$108.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Ivory Diamond Wool Shag
$349.98
$314.98
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
More from Refinery29
Refinery29
Double Knit Lounge Shorts
£27.55
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Double Knit Lounge Shorts
$34.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Stevie Collection | 100% Cotton Decorative Throw
$27.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Refinery29
Riley Collection | Premium Cotton Textured Throw
$40.71
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Décor
Le Labo
Santal 26 Set Of 3 Concrete Votives
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Aelfie
Blue Checkmate Shag Rug
$145.00
from
Aelfie
BUY
Jonathan Adler
Edie Collection Area Rug
$108.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Ivory Diamond Wool Shag
$349.98
$314.98
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted