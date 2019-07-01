DG COLLECTIONSValue-driven and dedicated to quality, DG COLLECTIONS offers a wide array of household essentials. Designed with functionality in mind, these smart styles are all available to give you perfect feasting encounters. We take up the mission of decorating your sweet home, meanwhile enable your furniture to have some unique features. Decoration your kitchen, give safe and good moods every day to you. DG COLLECTIONS other ranges includes Oven Mitts, pot holders, apron, kitchen towels, table cloth, Runner, Placemats.