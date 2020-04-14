Urban Villa

VALUE PACK – The 12-pack provides you with enough dinner napkins for all your household needs for today, tomorrow; and the future! With the perfect size of 20 x 20 Inches, anyone can handle these napkins with ease! Read what our customers have to say! STRONG: Durable and wrinkle resistant, these napkins are an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels COUNTLESS USES – Superior and luxury hotel quality, these dinner napkins are not only good for events and business settings but make great for home settings as well! Use them as hotel napkins, wedding reception napkins, restaurant napkins, banquet table napkins and as party table napkins! Helps to redesign the dinner décor instantaneously! MACHINE WASHABLE – Easy to maintain, these durable dinner napkins can be machine washed multiple times in cold water, without having their color fade! GREAT VALUE: A tremendous value at a great price, these napkins are fit for any occasion