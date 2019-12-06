Lamourbear

100% Cotton-chenille Rug

$27.99

Chenille Material: 100% Cotton Chenille, 1PCS rug, and 1PCS non slip latex back Included Muti-option: Various colors for your choosing, we believe you will find the ideal color for your Home/Bath Room/Bed Room/Living Room decoration needs Feature: Adorable special design, Non-slip latex back, super soft, strong absorption capacity, easy clean, can be washed by mashine. We use high quality material, this mat is specially designed for hotels before, it is suitable for home usage too, adorable and beautiful Resistance dirty, Easy care, machine washable True to size Measurement and the color, Please be assured the purchase Brand: LamourBear; Package: 1 pcs rug and 1 pcs non-slip latex back included; Material: 100% Cotton chenille; Thickness: 0.4In/1 cm; Features: Heavy duty, thick, Non-slip back, strong absorption capacity durable and soft for your kitchen/Living Room/Bath Room/French Door. We use high quality material, this mat is specially designed for hotels before, it is suitable for home usage too, elegant and durable. Return Policy: Free exchange for wrong or damaged item sent. For color or size reason, customer's responsibility to return the items. True to size Measurement and the color, Please be assured the purchase.