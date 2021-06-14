United States
Enjoy total comfort at the beach or sitting poolside with this striped oversized cotton beach towel. This cozy size towel boasts a 100% cotton construction with a festive stripe pattern that is available in a variety of stylish colors. This design reverses from a soft velour side to an absorbent terry loop side that will keep you warm, and dry you off quickly. This towel is colorfast and machine washable for easy clean-up after a day on the beach.