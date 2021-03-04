MamachaUK

Luxuriously soft and warm legwarmers knitted in the finest quality 100% pure alpaca, with a beautiful cable pattern. We sell lots of these to dancers and yoga and pilates students. We have improved the design to make them more fitted so they stay up during these activities. They look great with skinny jeans or leggings and are also great for slouching on the sofa, or wearing in wellington boots. They keep your legs so warm you will wonder how you ever managed without them! They are lightweight and naturally temperature regulating, so you really forget you are wearing them. Alpaca is renowned for its warmth, softness, sheen, lightweightedness and durability. It doesn't pill (bobble) and will look good for longer than synthetic fibres. Alpaca is four times warmer than lambswool and more durable than cashmere. If you are looking for legwarmers in a gorgeous natural fibre to keep you genuinely warm, with no synthetic content, then these are for you! One size. 38cm in length. The legwarmers are stretchy so don't worry if you have wide calves, they will fit you perfectly! The design of the cabling means there is a lot of give, but equally they cling well to skinny legs too. We have spent lots of time and samples getting these just right for different shapes and sizes! Not too tight, not too loose. Our products are all washed and pressed so they will reach you in perfect condition. Mamacha produces luxury alpaca knitwear designed by ourselves in England with our loyal customers in mind and lovingly hand made at a women's co-operative in Peru. Our business supports around eighty women living in marginalized areas of northern Lima, Peru. We have worked closely with them over the last ten years to develop their skills and help them grow their business. Your purchase will have a tag featuring an outline of our work in Peru. You won't need to wash them too often as the properties of the natural fibre repel dirt. When you do wash them, hand wash in warmish (about 30 degrees) water with delicate detergent or shampoo and they will wash brilliantly and stay like new. Do not tumble dry, just lie flat to dry. Treat yourself to a touch of luxury for the cold winter months. All of our 100% alpaca products are made using top quality alpaca fibre which we source from the highly regarded Peruvian manufacturer 'Michell'.