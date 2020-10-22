Kosas

10-second Liquid Eyeshadow

10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow This Product Is: a clean liquid eye shadow Good For: buildable, high-impact color that stays all day Why We Love It: Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow is clean, water-based, fast-drying and crease-resistant liquid eye shadow for buildable, high-impact color that stays all day. It's meant to be worn as a wash of color for the most modern take on a fresh eye and is the perfect eyeshadow for easy application on the go. The formula is carefully crafted with skin-benefiting ingredients to visibly smooth and tone -- that's skincare for your eyelids. Your eyeshadow game is about to change.Key Ingredients: Galactoarabinan: helps smooth the appearance of skin Jojoba Oil: helps soothe and balance Orange Flower Water: helps brighten and tone Shop 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow in 8 Colors: Globe:neutral champagneSupreme:warm glittery goldCopper Halo:warm coppery rose goldElement:warm chestnut333:cool lavenderWaterfall:cool baby blueNitrogen:cool pearly cobaltFahrenheit:warm violet burgund "I love the shade Globe for an everyday sparkle, but Fahrenheit and 333 are super fun for going out. Need them all." - Kristen, Planning & Merchandising Manager, Credo San Francisco HQ