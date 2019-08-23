Kosas

10-second Liquid Eyeshadow

$28.00

The 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow is fast drying and crease resistant for high-impact color that lasts. Designed in eight different buildable shades, this water-based eyeshadow smooths and tones with its Jojoba oil base, making it the perfect all-around layer. Ditch the brush — these watercolor-like pigments are easy to apply on the go. How to use: Shake the tube well before each use until you hear the click of the metal balls. Hold upright and apply to clean and dry lids. Start from the lash line and blend with your fingers. Feel free to layer your colors or use a single one.