United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Kosas
10-second Eye
$15.00$12.00
At Kosas
Neutrals But Hotter. A clean eyeshadow that glides on like gel watercolor to make your eyes instantly pop, infused with liquid skincare for your lids. Swipe, tap, HOT. Non-irritating. Ophthalmology Tested. Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lenses. Available in the following shades: Electric - Warm Iridescent Pearl Simmer - Neutral Beige Champagne Blaze - Neutral Bronze (formerly known as Globe) Heat - Rose Gold Smolder - Warm Copper (formerly known as Copper Halo) Fiery - Warm Spicy Brown (formerly known as Element)