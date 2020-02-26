BagPodz

10 Reusable Shopping Bags Inside Compact Pod With Carry Clip

REUSABLE BAGS MADE EASY – BagPodz is a portable pod of reusable grocery bags that conveniently clips to your cart. It's the ultimate eco-friendly solution that ends the need for plastic bags, as well as improving your shopping experience. Includes 10 bags REMEMBER YOUR GROCERY BAGS – always forgetting your reusable grocery bags? BagPodz is small enough to fit discretely in your purse, glove compartment or under your car seat. It's on hand for whenever you go shopping. Never forget your bags again! SUPER SIMPLE TO USE & REUSE – the foldable bags easily pull out of the pod one at a time, as needed. Bagpodz provides all the reusable grocery bags needed for an entire shopping trip's worth of groceries. Reloading is just as easy. Say goodbye to messy and bulky grocery totes SUPER STRONG & DURABLE – the heavy-duty grocery bags are light, yet strong. Made from RipStop nylon, each reusable shopping bag holds up to 50lbs of groceries. The washable grocery bags are also water repellent and contain any spills - handy! THE BETTER REUSABLE BAG – reduce your environmental impact and stop using single-use plastic bags. Proudly made with Bluesign certified material that's low impact, eco-friendly and sustainably produced with stringent safety standards. Designed in Austin, TX