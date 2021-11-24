Calphalon

10 Piece Cookware Set, Nonstick

$249.99 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

Included with the set: 8" fry pan, 10"" fry pan, 1-quart sauce pan with cover, 2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover, 6-quart stockpot with cover Hard-anodized aluminum cookware is durable and resists corrosion and warping Durable, 2-layer nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup effortless Long silicone handles stay cool on the stovetop Oven-safe up to 400 degrees F, so you can easily go from stovetop to oven Tempered glass lids Covered by a 10-year warranty This nonstick cookware is perfect for dozens of everyday tasks from steaming rice to reheating soups and sauces. Hard anodized aluminum construction provides even heating across the bottom and up the sides of the pan. The durable, double coated nonstick interior of the pots and pans set is ideal for making caramel, fondue and other sticky sauces. Sauces pour easily from the pan and cleanup is soap and water simple. Hand wash only. Never place cookware in an automatic dishwasher, or use abrasive cleaning pads or cleansers that can damage the pan and void the warranty. Interior clean the interior nonstick surface of the pan with a liquid dishwashing detergent such as Dawn and a non abrasive sponge or soft bristle brush. Exterior clean the hard anodized exterior surface of the pan with a liquid dishwashing detergent such as dawn and a non abrasive sponge or soft bristle brush. For stubborn spots on the Exterior only, use Bar Keeper’s Friend cleanser and a non abrasive sponge. Before You Cook: Before using cookware for the first time, wash in warm, sudsy water and dry thoroughly. Stovetop Use: Safe for use on gas, electric, electric coil, halogen, and ceramic cook tops. Not safe for broiler use.