Skeins of 100% wool of an exceptional quality. It's very soft and easy to knit with. It's peculiar spinning is able to achieve different thickness throughout the same skein. You will be able to knit unique pieces. The kit contains: 10 skeins of The Wave. +/-100 gr. per+/- 100 m in each skein. Weight: Worsted / Aran Gauge Knitting: Stockinette Stitich 4 in | 10 cm = 12 stitches 4 in | 10 cm = 16 rows Gauge Crochet: Single crochet 4 in | 10 cm = 9 stitches 4 in | 10 cm = 10 rows Knit with 8 mm / UK 0 / US 11 needles, or bigger. What can I knit with a +/-100gr The Wave skein? We Are Knitters' skeins are bigger than the common ones. You can knit a lot of things like for example a beanie, a pair of mittens, a small snood... Our yarn is dyed in small batches. This means that from one lot to the other there may be a slight difference in color. If you are unsure of the amount of yarn you will need to knit your project, we recommend that you add 1 or 2 more skeins to ensure that your entire project has the same tone. For each special yarn color (confetti, hand painted, or tie dye) an extra price is added to the final price which you’ll see reflected automatically when you select one of these colors.