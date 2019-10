Ganni

10 Of The Coziest Sweaters You Can Buy

Hand-knitted jumper with cropped puff sleeves spun from a premium wool-blend in a chunky jacquard knit. The detailing is reworked from a traditional pattern. This knitwear is produced by a small traditional family-run business in the South of Tuscany in Italy and knitted by hand by local women. Each piece takes 3 days to knit and is therefore unique and may vary slightly.