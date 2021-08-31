United States
Paula's Choice
10% Niacinamide Booster
$62.00
At Paula's Choice
What does it do? Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, which research has proven can reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, and dry skin. The light-as-water texture is designed to dramatically enhance your skincare while also providing soothing agents to promote visibly calm skin. Antioxidants and skin-replenishing ingredients make this product a multi-tasking must-have solution for all skin types.