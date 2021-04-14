Wayfair Sleep

10″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$321.60 $269.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether you like to curl up or spread out, this 10'' memory foam mattress is here to help you get the night's sleep you deserve. Crafted using three layers of hypoallergenic gel memory foam with a tight top, this mattress features a low motion transfer design that helps you fall asleep and stay asleep – even if your partner tosses and turns. Plus, since it's both breathable and has cooling technology, you can stay cool while you snooze. This mattress is protected by a 10-year warranty, so you can drift off with peace of mind, too.