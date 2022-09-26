Defenage

10 Luxe Hand And Body Cream

Anti-Aging Body Lotion Details New study says that this 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream improves overall skin quality. Please visit the Clinical Studies-tab for more details. If you ever mused aloud, "I wish I could slather my entire body with DefenAge," then the new 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is an anti-aging hand cream that answers your call. According to key opinion leaders in aesthetic medicine, our new regenerative anti-aging body lotion delivers much more than a product that simply feels soft to the touch. Expert opinions ► This innovative anti-aging body cream and hand lotion is the best body lotion for aging skin because it: • Visibly enhances firmness and cosmetic elasticity. • Improves the appearance of crepey skin. • Refines the surface skin texture. • Provides both instant and long-lasting hydration including in dry climates. Boosts natural moisture retention. Skin feels firmer and plumper immediately. • Relieves the feeling of dryness and itching. • Balances the skin’s barrier function. • Promotes the skin’s natural hyaluronic acid, laminin, and elastin. • Improves visible skin thickness. • Reverses signs of skin aging, premature aging, and sun damage. • Effective on elbows and knees; visibly revives their smooth texture and revitalizes softness. When used as an anti-aging hand cream, this product smooths and softens the skin on the hands and keeps skin glowing all over the body. This lotion for aging skin is beneficial in combination with body-contouring procedures to improve visible skin firmness and overall skin quality. We recommended pairing our firming body cream with skin rejuvenation treatments (i.e., peels, IPL, microneedling, and lasers) to amplify results in reducing the look of pigmentation, sun damage crepiness, and mild skin laxity. Why Our Anti-Aging Hand Cream Is Different The DefenAge anti-aging body lotion and hand cream has been formulated with Defensin molecules. Our science-backed skincare products encompass seven years of knowledge and research collected on the clinical performance of Defensins compared to retinol-based anti-aging body cream. The DefenAge 10 Luxe Hand and Body Cream has become the best body lotion for aging skin because it: • Provides anti-aging benefits on a global scale. • Promotes newer, younger skin. • Effective on both the hands and body. • Fast-acting; first results appear immediately to one week after the first use, with the full range of results becoming visible in six weeks. • Non-irritating retinol alternative; delivers retinol-like results. • Rich, luxurious texture, elegant feel, clean smell of natural ingredients, and fragrance-free. • Absorbs quickly and is not sticky, tacky, or greasy. • Four-pillar formulation strategy: ◦ Global anti-aging (defensin-molecules) ◦ Natural moisturization & comprehensive barrier repair (Ophiopogon japonicus root extract, Sinorhizobium meliloti ferment) ◦ Soothing & calming via anti-inflammation (sea whip, panthenol) ◦ DefenAge’s hero blend of ingredients proven to be well-paired with defensins (including niacinamide and squalane) • Advanced clean beauty standards; no PEGs or animal- or human-derived ingredients. • Developed in response to demand by the medical community, aesthetic service providers, and customers. 5 Reasons Our Anti-Aging Body Cream Is a Hero for Sensitive Skin Our anti-aging body lotion for aging skin: Contains Age-Repair Defensins. Defensin molecules are known to activate “young and healthy” cells, making fresh skin. Is a non-irritating retinol alternative. The hand and body cream delivers similar results as retinol anti-aging body lotion without increased dryness, irritation, or inflammation. Is the best body lotion for both the hands and body. Has been formulated with natural ingredients and free of PEGs, silicones, and fragrance. It was developed in response to demand by the medireducingesthetic service providers and customers. This firming body cream is and always will be made in the U.S.A. Press Release DefenAge Unveils First-Ever Anti-Aging Body Cream Containing Defensin-Molecules Carlsbad, CA – September 01, 2021 – DefenAge® Skincare, manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, today announces the launch of its long-awaited 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream, developed in response to the demand by aesthetic medical professionals and customers. Infused with DefenAge’s famed and exclusive defensin-molecules, the new hand and body cream bathes skin in the most powerful age-reversal skincare technology on the market. Read more ►