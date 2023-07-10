Zinus

10-inch Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress

$700.00 $379.87

Comfort and High Density Foams With Heavy Gauge Pocket Springs General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding.Set Up: Simply take your mattress out of the box and enjoy watching it decompress. Jumping, walking, and sleeping on your mattress can speed up the process. FIRM SUPPORT, PLUS MORE - Our firmest mattress ever is engineered with heavier gauge steel independent pocket innersprings for added stability and extra firmness, ideal for stomach sleepers and plus-sized individuals SUPPORTIVE FOAM & POCKET SPRINGS - Soft comfort foam, durable high-density foam and motion-isolating independent pocket springs with a quilted jacquard cover offer a firm feel that’s perfect for stomach sleepers and those who enjoy a very firm mattress CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR-US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours Worry-free 10 year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs How much support you need from your mattress is probably just as subjective as how you like your eggs cooked! For those who find comfort in a firm bed with a soft quilted top microfiber cover, we developed our Support Plus Extra Firm Hybrid Mattress. Densely packed with firmer pocketed springs than our other mattresses, it provides extra support and rigidity, making it ideally suited for stomach sleepers, plus-sized individuals, and firm mattress lovers of course! Not only do our revolutionary independent pocket springs hug your every curve for pressure-relief, but they also work to keep motion from a sleeping partner away from your side of the bed. Cozy, Certi-PUR US certified foams complete the top layer for the right touch of softness. And yes, even this ultra-firm bed is expertly compressed and packed into a box, so setup is worry-free, much like the 10 year warranty you get with your purchase! Fortunately for you, unlike the challenges involved in perfecting your eggs, we’ve perfected our mattress technology – so all you need to do is lay on this one to enjoy its many benefits.