General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding.This mattress is designed to hold any reasonable amount of human weight. Any weight limit will come from the bed frame the mattress is being used on..Set Up: Simply take your mattress out of the box and enjoy watching it decompress. Jumping, walking, and sleeping on your mattress can speed up the process. UNIVERSAL COMFORT- This queen mattress fits well with most queen beds and features a 10-inch medium-plush profile providing universal comfort for side, back, and stomach sleepers GEL FOAM - Gel infused memory foam regulates temperature while conforming to the body EASY SETUP - Compressed and rolled for simple setup; this mattress in a box easily fits through narrow hallways and staircases CERTIFIED FOAM - We only use CertiPUR-US certified memory foam to ensure your uncompromising safety and comfort PLACE IN ANY ROOM – Perfect for teens and guest bedrooms; queen size dimensions are 79" (L) x 59" (W) x 10" (H The Lucid 10 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, queen size is the perfect choice for side, back, and stomach sleepers looking for a great new mattress for their queen bed frame, providing a MEDIUM-PLUSH feel. 2.5 inches of plush gel-infused memory foam offers plenty of comfort while also keeping you cooler than traditional memory foam. The plush top layer of foam is also ventilated to increase airflow and breathability. 5.5 inches of dense foam, infused with bamboo charcoal, act as a stable support. Plus, the bamboo charcoal infusion helps keep your mattress smelling fresh thanks to its natural hypoallergenic properties.