This fits your -. Medium-firm feel- Individually encased coils provide lasting support and isolate motion, so you will not feel your partner move during the night . Features 2.5 inches of comfort foam, gel memory foam, and convoluted foam combined to bring cushy comfort, breathability, and support perfect for all sleep styles and preferences . Two-tone polyester fabric cover is highly durable and adds a classy look to your bedroom . Built to provide comfort that will last at a value that cannot be beat, this mattress is backed by a 10-year U.S. warranty that protects against manufacturer defects . Queen mattress is 60 X 80 inches .