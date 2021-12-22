Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Madewell
10-inch High Rise Skinny Jeans
$128.00
$76.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Crafted from luxuriously soft stretch denim in a deep indigo wash, these high-rise jeans are touched up with crisp shadow creases and fading along the thighs.
Need a few alternatives?
Agolde
Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
BUY
$188.00
Shopbop
Lee
Women’s 100% Cotton Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean (plus)
BUY
$34.90
$48.00
Lee
AYR
The Pop
BUY
$225.00
AYR
RE/DONE
Ultra High Rise Stove Pipe
BUY
$265.00
RE/DONE
More from Madewell
Madewell
The Petite Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean In Denman Wash: Ripped Edition
BUY
$98.50
$135.00
Madewell
Madewell
10-inch High Rise Skinny Jeans
BUY
$76.80
$128.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
The (re)sourced Weekender Bag
BUY
$84.99
$128.00
Madewell
Madewell
Puff-sleeve V-neck Midi Dress
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
More from Jeans
Agolde
Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
BUY
$188.00
Shopbop
Lee
Women’s 100% Cotton Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean (plus)
BUY
$34.90
$48.00
Lee
AYR
The Pop
BUY
$225.00
AYR
RE/DONE
Ultra High Rise Stove Pipe
BUY
$265.00
RE/DONE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted