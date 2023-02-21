Zinus

10-inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$400.00 $279.15

Memory Foam General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding AS COOL AS IT GETS - Settle in to a bed made with our most cooling formula yet, promising perfectly temperature-regulated sleep and a clean feeling night after night, all thanks to our enveloping memory foam packed with cooling gel and green tea PRESSURE-RELIEVING FOAMS – Layers of ultra-cooling gel and green tea infused memory foam, soft comfort foam and durable, high density base foam CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours Worry-free 10 year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs The Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress encompasses all the refreshing comfort of our #1 selling green tea mattress with the added temperature control of our specially formulated MyGel memory foam. Packed with green tea and natural charcoal, these foam layers work overtime while you sleep so your favorite spot in the house stays cleaner longer. This revitalizing mattress is crafted with skillfully engineered memory and comfort foams that mold to the shape of your body for a customized fit that soothes achy joints. And a top layer of ultra cooling-gel infused memory foam means that your body temperature stays perfectly regulated and that your thermostat will likely thank you. All wrapped in a soft-as-feathers poly jacquard cover and delivered to your door with our 10-year worry free warranty, the highly rated Green Tea Gel Mattress is “cool” in many more ways than one.