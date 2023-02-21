Olee Sleep

10 Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress – Queen

$273.89

General note: please allow 24 - 72 hours for your mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state. The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding. Perfect top layer supports bodyweight & maintains body shape for rest in the best condition. 1 inch 8 ILD soft memory foam supports body with soft power. 1 inch 25 ILD HD foam prevents defection of memory foam. 1 inch I Gel disperses temperature accumulation to maintain a constant mattress temperature. Our patented technology allows our mattresses to be efficiently compressed, rolled and shipped in a box conveniently to your door. I gel infusion, ventilation memory foam mattress new eco-friendly gel materials that are breathable, help you sleep in proper temperature. Non temperature sensitive foam. Pressure-relief materials that adapts to your body shape, weight and temperature. I gel performance materials to lower temperature ventilation with convoluted had layer our foam is designed to improve its durability with an excellent breathability and resilience than compared to other ordinary memory foam. Our Mission is to provide the most reliable & innovative products that results in most satisfying sleep experience.