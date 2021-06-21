AllClad

10-in. Fry Pan, Nonstick / Stainless – Second Quality

$150.00 $89.95

At AllClad

Sear, brown, and pan fry everything from eggs to meat with the All-Clad Stainless Steel Nonstick 10-Inch Fry Pan. This pan's flat bottom and flared sides make it easy to toss food or turn it with a nonstick spatula. Its three-ply bonded stainless steel construction and aluminum core deliver exceptional heating performance, and the fry pan is compatible with induction stoves. The PFOA-free nonstick coating is durable and provides excellent release. For Searing, Browning, and Pan Frying The flat bottom and flared sides of this 10-inch fry pan make it easy to toss food or to turn it with a nonstick spatula. The pan is ideal for cooking with oils and helps food develop rich flavor, bright color, and crisp texture. The pan's cast and riveted stainless steel handle stays cool on the cooktop, so you can cook safely and comfortably. Durable Nonstick Coating Premium three-ply construction throughout the pan delivers even heating. The PFOA-free nonstick coating provides excellent release, and it's durable enough for the dishwasher and ovens up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This pan is compatible with all cooktops, including induction. Premium Stainless Steel Construction Classic design, high performance, and lifetime durability unite in the Stainless Collection, All-Clad's most popular line of cookware. Products in the collection feature an interior core of aluminum for even heating and a polished, stainless steel exterior and cooking surface for fine culinary performance. All-Clad stainless steel cookware features an interior starburst finish for excellent stick resistance. Handcrafted in the USA 18/10 stainless steel cooking surface will not react with food Compatible with all cooktops - optimal for induction Dishwasher safe Lifetime warranty